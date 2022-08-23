What's Really Going On With Sylvester Stallone's Marriage?

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for 25 years — a lifetime in terms of Hollywood romances. People has been covering their relationship since its beginning in the late 1980s, and they also put together a timeline of the pair's notable moments. Stallone and Flavin apparently had a chance encounter, when the model was just 19 and Stallone was in his early 40s. They had a whirlwind romance ... until Stallone unceremoniously dumped her via a letter.

"You can't just write somebody off in a letter after six years," Flavin told People at the time. "It's not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk." The breakup came in the midst of rumors about infidelity, and Flavin admitted she was able to sleep better post-breakup, when she no longer had to worry about his loyalties.

Once Stallone moved past a paternity scare with one of his mistresses, however, the couple was able to reconcile, with a renewed commitment to each other. As Hollywood Life recounts, Stallone had previously been married two times ... but it was his 1997 wedding to Flavin that would appear to stick. After over two decades of marriage and three daughters, however, it seems as though their relationship is getting a little rocky.