Sylvester Stallone's Divorce Keeps Getting Messier

After 25 years, one of Hollywood's longest marriages came to an end on August 24, with Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce from Sylvester Stallone. In her filing, obtained by Page Six, Flavin alleged that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets," calling their marriage "irretrievably broken."

Although most were blindsided by this news, there were possible signs pointing toward the split. A few days before Flavin's divorce filing, Stallone was spotted on social media sporting some eyebrow-raising fresh ink, per BuzzFeed. Apparently, Stallone had recently covered up a large bicep tattoo of his to-be ex-wife with one of his late dog, Butkus. Surprisingly, this wasn't the only dog-centric rumor surrounding the breakup. As TMZ reported, sources close to the Stallones claimed the dissolution of their relationship began with Stallone adopting his Rottweiler, Dwight, without Flavin's approval. One argument led to a conflagration of larger ones between the ex-couple, the sources alleged. However, Stallone denied this claim to TMZ, insisting, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Although the true reason(s) for the couple's divorce may remain unclear for a while, Stallone has made it clear he isn't taking Flavin's allegations lying down.