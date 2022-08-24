Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Has Sad News About His Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for 25 years, but rumors recently began swirling that there might be some trouble in paradise. The couple recently celebrated a major milestone anniversary in May, according to Entertainment Tonight, and appeared to be in a good place. In fact, Stallone even posted on Instagram and wrote, "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!" Flavin also posted on the platform and said, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Stallone and Flavin have three daughters together: Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia. And despite appearing to be head over heels in love just a few months ago, a recent action caused some fans' antennas to go up. According to Page Six, Stallone decided to cover up a tattoo of his wife with the dog from the "Rocky" movies on August 23. He posted the new tattoo on Instagram, but deleted the image shortly afterward after it began gaining attention.

Flavin then unfollowed Stallone on Instagram, per Daily Mail. His publicist told the outlet that the covered up tattoo causing split rumors was all a misunderstanding and that the actor had to cover up his wife's face because the original tattoo was simply "unfixable." However, a new report is revealing there is way more to the story.