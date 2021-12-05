Is Sylvester Stallone Considering A Career Change?

In 1976, Sylvester Stallone soared to international acclaim after the release of the boxing film "Rocky." Since then, he has been nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. Stallone has also made a name for himself as the director of films like "Rambo," "Rocky II," and "Rocky Balboa."

These days, however, Stallone has found himself dabbling in a completely different creative field: painting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone presented over 50 impressionist paintings at Germany's Osthaus-Museum Hagen in December, and his art will remain up as part of the "Sylvester Stallone: The Magic of Being" exhibit. As noted by the outlet, this isn't the first time the actor has displayed his own art — in 2013, he showcased his work at the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg and, in 2015, he did the same in Nice, France. This exhibit, however, is the one that has Stallone admitting that, if he had chosen to be a painter instead of an actor, it would have "meant a lot less stress."