Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Halloween Costumes Have Twitter In A Tizzy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly famously met in 2020 on the set of "Midnight In The Switchgrass," but they told GQ that they had actually met once before: years prior at a party for the outlet in Los Angeles, without fully registering that they saw each other. "This weird thing happened," Fox said. "We didn't see each other." Kelly added, "That's what's crazy ... I don't remember your face."

They certainly remember each other's faces now, and have made non-stop headlines for the intensity of their romance. Fox and Kelly drink each other's blood, apparently, and they constantly gush over one another on social media. Naturally, such an intense bond sparks comparison with famous past relationships. In October 2021, GQ wrote of the two, "They walk in the footprints etched by the platform boots of partnerships such as Tommy and Pam, Kurt and Courtney or Mick and Marianne, but with a key difference: they're trying their damndest to make sure things don't blow up."

One year later, it seems that Fox and Kelly took these comparisons to heart. For Halloween 2022, they dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee to both alarm and praise.