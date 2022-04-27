Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Is Even More Bizarre Than We Thought

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has its way of captivating the public's attention. The pair was first reported to be an item in May 2020 shortly after the "Transformers" star announced her separation from Brian Austin Green, per the Daily Mail. Speculation of the pair's budding romance also dominated headlines on the heels of Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video release, which featured the rapper sharing steamy moments with Fox. The public had little time to relish in the rumors, though. By the following month, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, confirmed he and Fox were together. "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f***.' Life imitated art on that one," he tweeted on June 15, 2020.

The latest it-couple has continued to draw attention over their unusual behavior. Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in March, Kelly noted taking ayahuasca with Fox helped solidify their bond. "We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of," he told Kimmel. Kelly has also stabbed himself trying to impress Fox. "Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand," he said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December. But those are just the mild examples. Kelly and Fox are bloody serious about their relationship, and they spare no efforts to prove it.