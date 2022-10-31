The Tragic Death Of Actor Tim Roth's Son

Actor Tim Roth has been one of the major faces of British film and television since the start of his career in the 1980s. Often known as a member of the "Brit Pack," Roth first gained serious publicity as one of the leads in Stephen Frears' 1984 crime film "The Hit," for which he received a BAFTA nomination for most outstanding newcomer. A versatile actor, he may be most recognizable in America for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, for whom he played Ringo in "Pulp Fiction," Mr. Orange in "Reservoir Dogs," and Oswaldo Mobray in "The Hateful Eight."

However, what many fans of Roth may not know is that he has faced tragedy in his life. In November 2021, his youngest son Michael Cormac revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma, a rare type of germ cell cancer. "But it hasn't taken away my will to survive," the then-24-year-old wrote. "It hasn't taken me down yet ... Please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it's going to be you." Now, almost a year later, Cormac's family has made a tragic update on his health.