General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud Challenges Herself To Live Life Without A Major Vice

When Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) first arrived in Port Charles on "General Hospital," she was often up to no good, using lies and deception to obtain the object of her desire, Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). Although the Boston Herald reported on her many misdeeds, Britt — or "The Britch," as friends and enemies alike called her — eventually changed her dreadful ways to become a good doctor at General Hospital. She even fell for heroic mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) who convinced her to stop avoiding her potential health issues. Britt soon learned that she carried the markers for Huntington's disease, and since Jason's death, it has weighed heavily on her mind (via Celebrating the Soaps).

Thiebaud has taken her character's diagnosis to heart and has worked with the Huntington's Disease Society of America to help raise funds, as she reported on her Instagram page, raising more than $200k for the cause. According to Huntington's Disease News, Thiebaud joined fellow actors Briana Lane, Simon Helberg, Bryce Dallas Howard, and many others at the event. The fundraiser had musical performances and an online auction, which helped garner its much-needed success.

While Britt faces severe health issues on "General Hospital," in real life, Thiebaud has adopted a cleaner lifestyle to keep her own health in good standing.