Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Long-Awaited Return To The Spotlight
Lindsay Lohan has been acting for what seems like forever, and maybe it's because she basically has. The red-headed star has appeared in some of the all-time classic tween films like "The Parent Trap" and of course "Mean Girls," though she's also shown her more serious side in movies like "Georgia Rule." But since she'd been acting for pretty much her entire life, Lohan opted to take some time away from the spotlight for a while, famously moving to Dubai.
The star has talked about her break from time to time, including in a 2020 interview on "Lights Out With David Spade." Lohan revealed on the show, "I haven't been to LA in over ten years ... I think the paparazzi definitely scared me a lot." As fans know, the star has gone through some difficult times in her life. And believe it or not, she credits Oprah Winfrey with helping her get through them. "I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life," she said on "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" via People. "I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone," she shared.
Now, Lohan is spilling the tea on what it means to be able to get back in front of the cameras and resume her career.
Lindsay Lohan is stoked for new role
Lindsay Lohan is ready for her close-up... again! As fans know, the star has returned to acting after a long hiatus. She'll be starring alongside former "Glee" star Chord Overstreet in the festive Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," which premieres in November. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lohan talked about her comeback. "I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots. And I love this part of the process," she gushed. "After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy."
When asked why she chose the Netflix film as her way back into acting, Lohan said that she's always been a fan of rom-coms and it "was really comforting to me." She compared Netflix to a family, saying, "It was the right fit for me, especially to be able to executive produce it."
Lohan has been promoting the movie on her Instagram feed, and her 11 million-plus followers seem excited about it. She shared the movie poster for the film on October 3, and it didn't take long for fans to weigh in. "Good to see Lindsay back and doing well," one person wrote. We'd have to agree!