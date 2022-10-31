Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Long-Awaited Return To The Spotlight

Lindsay Lohan has been acting for what seems like forever, and maybe it's because she basically has. The red-headed star has appeared in some of the all-time classic tween films like "The Parent Trap" and of course "Mean Girls," though she's also shown her more serious side in movies like "Georgia Rule." But since she'd been acting for pretty much her entire life, Lohan opted to take some time away from the spotlight for a while, famously moving to Dubai.

The star has talked about her break from time to time, including in a 2020 interview on "Lights Out With David Spade." Lohan revealed on the show, "I haven't been to LA in over ten years ... I think the paparazzi definitely scared me a lot." As fans know, the star has gone through some difficult times in her life. And believe it or not, she credits Oprah Winfrey with helping her get through them. "I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life," she said on "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" via People. "I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone," she shared.

Now, Lohan is spilling the tea on what it means to be able to get back in front of the cameras and resume her career.