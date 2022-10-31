Kim Kardashian's Party Faux Pas Is Sure To Make You Cringe
Kim Kardashian's recent party faux pas has the internet talking — and it involves her most recent Halloween costume. Over the years, the reality TV star has sported some jaw-dropping costumes, including Pamela Anderson, "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, Madonna, and Cher. And, this Halloween, Kardashian went as Mystique from the "X-Men" saga.
The Marvel-inspired costume was hyper-realistic — from the blue face-paint and matching latex bodysuit, to the red wig and yellow contact lenses. "Happy Halloween," Kim wrote on Instagram showing off the spooky new look. Celebrities and fans alike seemed to love the costume. "Another one for the books," La La Anthony wrote in the comments. "Jennifer Lawrence is quaking right now," a fan commented, referencing the actor who famously played Mystique in the latest iteration of the series.
Meanwhile, Kardashian's children went as various hip-hop and R&B stars from the '90s and '00s. North went as Aaliyah, Chicago went as Sade, Saint as Snoop Dogg, and Psalm as Eazy E. "THE ICONS," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. Over Halloween weekend, Kardashian also celebrated a fellow celebrity's birthday ... and things did not go as planned.
Kim Kardashian showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner in full costume
Tracee Ellis Ross' had a 50th birthday dinner over the Halloween weekend, and Kim Kardashian was among her guests. Apparently, Kardashian didn't read the fine print, however, as she was the only one who showed up wearing a costume. "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party," the reality star wrote, via her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie with Ross in the process. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross," she added. The birthday girl, meanwhile, wore a red sequin jumpsuit with a matching jacket.
As expected, fans had a field day on Twitter. "Tbt to Halloween when kim kardashian dressed as mystique but tracee ellis ross's house had more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe," one fan tweeted. Some even think this is the best news of the week. "Kim Kardashian showing up to Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday party as Mystique and it not being a costume party is the best news to come out of the weekend," another tweeted.
Despite the birthday party faux pas, Ross seems to have enjoyed the hilarious picture, as she re-shared Kardasian's post via her Instagram Story. Happy Birthday, Tracee!