Kim Kardashian's Party Faux Pas Is Sure To Make You Cringe

Kim Kardashian's recent party faux pas has the internet talking — and it involves her most recent Halloween costume. Over the years, the reality TV star has sported some jaw-dropping costumes, including Pamela Anderson, "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, Madonna, and Cher. And, this Halloween, Kardashian went as Mystique from the "X-Men" saga.

The Marvel-inspired costume was hyper-realistic — from the blue face-paint and matching latex bodysuit, to the red wig and yellow contact lenses. "Happy Halloween," Kim wrote on Instagram showing off the spooky new look. Celebrities and fans alike seemed to love the costume. "Another one for the books," La La Anthony wrote in the comments. "Jennifer Lawrence is quaking right now," a fan commented, referencing the actor who famously played Mystique in the latest iteration of the series.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's children went as various hip-hop and R&B stars from the '90s and '00s. North went as Aaliyah, Chicago went as Sade, Saint as Snoop Dogg, and Psalm as Eazy E. "THE ICONS," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. Over Halloween weekend, Kardashian also celebrated a fellow celebrity's birthday ... and things did not go as planned.