Pete Davidson And Colin Jost's Ferry Bar Plans May Hit Rough Waters

In January, it was revealed that Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, along with comedy club owner Paul Italia, placed a $280,000 bid on a Staten Island ferry called the John F. Kennedy, per Vulture. Both of the Staten Island natives have a tie to the ferry — Jost rode it to school and Davidson rode it to gigs. They are hoping to turn the ferry into an entertainment venue with food and of course, comedy.

"There's a few levels," Davidson said in an interview with People in February. "There's going to be a bar, there's going to be a nice restaurant ... and the big space is going to be an entertainment space." The comedian was able to see the boat from his room and pointed it out in the interview. "We're gonna dock it in the city, and have a nice thing," he added. "Or it could all go to s***."

Jost also joked about the process of the big project. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," he said, "This is why idiots should not be able to do things. Pete and I bought this boat and then there's so many immediate decisions you have to make." The "Weekend Update" co-anchor said that they jokingly named the boat "Titanic 2," which doesn't look good for presenting it to insurance companies. But it seems that recently, the two have already run into more issues with their property.