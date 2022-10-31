The Houston Astros Cheating Rumor That's Shaking Up The World Series
It's no surprise the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series yet again. However, spectators are trying to ensure the baseball team is playing fair this time around.
Back in 2019, the Astros became the center of national headlines after it was discovered that they were allegedly stealing signs by using a camera in the outfield, according to The Athletic. Mike Fiers, a former pitcher for the team, came forward and detailed how they were able to get away with it for so long. One of the players would reportedly review the footage, then run back and relay the opposing team's signs. Once the team knew what play was coming, they would then bang on a trash can to cue the batter on what to expect. That's how they were always one step ahead.
"That's not playing the game the right way," Fiers told The Athletic. "They were advanced and willing to go above and beyond to win." After Major League Baseball investigated the claims, the organization handed down a $5 million fine, removed the Astros placement for top draft picks in the future, and the team's managers A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were also fired, per The New York Times. Although many strongly believed the team should have also been stripped of their 2017 World Series title, they were able to keep it.
And now, sports fans suspect the Astros could be cheating again. Here's what we know.
Framber Valdez accused of taking illegal substance during the game
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez is coming in hot, and has even set a new record with 25 consecutive quality starts in a single-season, according to ESPN. However, online users — including the Phillies dugout — noticed Valdez was sweating profusely during Saturday night's game and it triggered a shocking rumor. NBC Sports reported that the pitcher was spotted "wiping his forehead and touching his right hand," which led people to believe he could have possibly been under the influence of an illegal substance. However, he was cleared after the umpires were unable to find anything out of the ordinary.
"It seems like Framber Valdez is going to his right hand for a substance?" Hard Rock Sportsbook tweeted. "I can't believe Framber Valdez was blatantly cheating on national TV and we're supposed to be cool with that," another user wrote. Despite online speculation, Valdez addressed the accusations and explained that it's just part of his tactics when he's on the field. "Nobody should think it the wrong way," he said during a press conference. "Those are just tendencies I do throughout the game, distracting the hitter from what I'm doing."
The Astros player also noted that, regardless of what the public may think, his team is winning legally (this time around, anyway).