The Houston Astros Cheating Rumor That's Shaking Up The World Series

It's no surprise the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series yet again. However, spectators are trying to ensure the baseball team is playing fair this time around.

Back in 2019, the Astros became the center of national headlines after it was discovered that they were allegedly stealing signs by using a camera in the outfield, according to The Athletic. Mike Fiers, a former pitcher for the team, came forward and detailed how they were able to get away with it for so long. One of the players would reportedly review the footage, then run back and relay the opposing team's signs. Once the team knew what play was coming, they would then bang on a trash can to cue the batter on what to expect. That's how they were always one step ahead.

"That's not playing the game the right way," Fiers told The Athletic. "They were advanced and willing to go above and beyond to win." After Major League Baseball investigated the claims, the organization handed down a $5 million fine, removed the Astros placement for top draft picks in the future, and the team's managers A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were also fired, per The New York Times. Although many strongly believed the team should have also been stripped of their 2017 World Series title, they were able to keep it.

And now, sports fans suspect the Astros could be cheating again. Here's what we know.