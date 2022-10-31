Taylor Swift Just Made History With Her New Midnights Album
On October 21, 2022, Taylor Swift dropped "Midnights," followed by its deluxe "3am Edition" — featuring even more tracks for listeners to enjoy — a few hours later, per Variety. The album is filled with some of her messiest and most raw lyrics, offering intimate looks into the singer's mind (and potentially a huge hint about one of her closest friends). "Midnights" has proven incredibly popular to more than just diehard fans searching for proverbial Easter eggs in her lyrics.
Despite some controversy generated by a scale shown in the music video for the hit song "Anti-Hero," as discussed in an opinion piece published by NBC News, Swift has had a wildly successful album launch. In fact, she managed to make music history with "Midnights" during the week of October 21, 2022, through October 27, 2002, per a new report from Billboard.
Taylor Swift has achieved something no artist has done before
According to an article from Billboard, Taylor Swift has become the first artist to hold all 10 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in a single week. Previously, Billboard writes, Drake held nine of the top 10 spots in September 2021. "Midnights," notes Billboard, is also in first place on the Billboard 200 albums chart. If that wasn't enough, Billboard has broken down even more milestones for Swift, including streams, airplay, and sales information for each of the "Midnights" tracks in the top 10.
Per an earlier report from Variety, "Midnights" is now the year's top-selling album — it's even overtaken the sales for her 2017 album "Reputation." Variety reports that "Midnights" has also broken a record for vinyl sales, which was previously held by Harry Styles' "Harry's House."
It remains to be seen if "Midnights" will maintain its dominance on the Billboard charts, but breaking so many records at once isn't too shabby.