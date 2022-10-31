Taylor Swift Just Made History With Her New Midnights Album

According to an article from Billboard, Taylor Swift has become the first artist to hold all 10 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in a single week. Previously, Billboard writes, Drake held nine of the top 10 spots in September 2021. "Midnights," notes Billboard, is also in first place on the Billboard 200 albums chart. If that wasn't enough, Billboard has broken down even more milestones for Swift, including streams, airplay, and sales information for each of the "Midnights" tracks in the top 10.

Per an earlier report from Variety, "Midnights" is now the year's top-selling album — it's even overtaken the sales for her 2017 album "Reputation." Variety reports that "Midnights" has also broken a record for vinyl sales, which was previously held by Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

It remains to be seen if "Midnights" will maintain its dominance on the Billboard charts, but breaking so many records at once isn't too shabby.