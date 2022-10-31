Fans Can't Get Over Julia Roberts' Little-Known Connection To Martin Luther King Jr.

When you think of celebrities associated with the civil rights movement, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, and Sammy Davis Jr. are names that might spring to mind. Julia Roberts? Not so much. Julia is more known for having her smile insured for $30 million (fake news alert!) than for sticking it to "The Man." Or, for her and Richard Gere's working relationship that resulted in hit flicks like "Pretty Woman."

However, it turns out that Julia has a surprisingly strong connection to Martin Luther King Jr. Per the Daily Mirror, she grew up in Georgia with her brother, Eric Roberts, and sister, Lisa Roberts. Her parents, Betty and Walter Grady Roberts, divorced in 1972, and her mom married Michael Motes eight months later. Walter died from throat cancer when Julia was 10, and her stepdad was reportedly an alcoholic who made Julia and her siblings' lives "a complete misery." Eric once claimed that Moat "terrorized and abused me, and I fear he terrorized my sisters Julia and Lisa as well."

The Daily Mail reports that Motes was a staunch fan of the confederacy. He frequently attended commemoration events with his stepkids. And Julia and Lisa were even "pictured cleaning Confederate gravestones." So, given the problematic symbolism of the confederate flag, it's little wonder fans can't get over Julia Roberts' little-known connection to Martin Luther King Jr.