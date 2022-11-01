The Tragic Death Of Takeoff

Takeoff, who rose to fame as a member of the rap trio Migos, has been announced dead at 28 years old. As reported by TMZ, the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker was shot around 2:30 a.m. on November 1 in Houston, Texas at a bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

TMZ has been informed that Takeoff and his fellow Migos group member Quavo were playing dice when an argument kicked off, which resulted in Takeoff being shot. In images obtained by the outlet, Quavo, who was not injured, kneeled beside Takeoff and attempted to get help. Authorities report two other people were also shot at the location and have been taken to hospital.

Just five hours before the news broke, Takeoff was active on his Instagram account and shared a snapshot of himself to his Story at the location where he was found dead. His final tweet posted before his tragic shooting promoted the music video for his new single with Quavo, "Messy." Unsurprisingly, Takeoff's death comes as a shock to his peers and fans.