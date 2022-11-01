The Tragic Death Of Takeoff
Takeoff, who rose to fame as a member of the rap trio Migos, has been announced dead at 28 years old. As reported by TMZ, the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker was shot around 2:30 a.m. on November 1 in Houston, Texas at a bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.
TMZ has been informed that Takeoff and his fellow Migos group member Quavo were playing dice when an argument kicked off, which resulted in Takeoff being shot. In images obtained by the outlet, Quavo, who was not injured, kneeled beside Takeoff and attempted to get help. Authorities report two other people were also shot at the location and have been taken to hospital.
Just five hours before the news broke, Takeoff was active on his Instagram account and shared a snapshot of himself to his Story at the location where he was found dead. His final tweet posted before his tragic shooting promoted the music video for his new single with Quavo, "Messy." Unsurprisingly, Takeoff's death comes as a shock to his peers and fans.
Takeoff receives many tributes online
Over the past five years, Takeoff and his fellow Migos members cemented themselves as one of rap's biggest groups. In addition to their two Grammy Award nominations, they achieved two No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 and secured themselves a ton of hits that went global, including "T-shirt," "Bad And Boujee," and "Stir Fry." Outside of Migos' own songs, Takeoff also collaborated with many high-profile stars with his group, including Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, and Cardi B, to name a few. As soon as the breaking news surrounding Takeoff's death hit the news, many took to social media immediately to pay their respects.
"I'm heartbroken ngl Takeoff influenced man in so many ways may God bless him and his family," rapper Big Zuu wrote. "Takeoff being dead don't sit right w me. Wtf man. I'm so heartbroken," YouTuber BlackySpeakz shared. "Takeoff. The man with the best verse on every migos track. Fly high," one fan tweeted.
As of this writing, Migos members Quavo and Offset have yet to publicly respond to his death.