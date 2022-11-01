Inside Takeoff's Relationship With Offset
It seemed Takeoff, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, enjoyed a close relationship with Offset for a number of years, with the two rappers joining forces with Quavo to form Migos. Though Offset is yet to officially speak out publicly, he was no doubt left devastated when it was confirmed on November 1 that Takeoff had been shot dead. TMZ confirmed the rapper's untimely passing, claiming he was killed at a Houston bowling alley while out with Quavo, his uncle. It was reported there was some kind of altercation, after which shots were fired. At least one struck Takeoff and resulted in him dying at the scene.
But, what was Takeoff's relationship with Offset really like before his death? The trio knew each other for several years, with Offset admitting to Fader in 2017, "We don't even think of each other as a group. I don't think I'm in a group with two other guys, where I don't know their moms and their grandmas, their aunties, and I don't know where they came from. This is my immediate family. These are the only people I know. That's why we be around each other so much. I don't know nobody else." The trio performed together for 14 years as Migos, but seemingly split in 2022 under what appeared to be a shroud of now even sadder controversy that left Offset out in the cold while Takeoff and Quavo continued to work together.
Takeoff and Offset had beef before his death
While Takeoff and Quavo were close for years as family members (Quavo explained in a 2013 interview with Fader, "His momma took care of everything, and us. We always stayed in the same house. We share everything. He's basically like a brother") it seemed like things with Offset, Quavo's cousin, were a little more strained. Notably, shortly before Takeoff's untimely death, Migos appeared to split, with Takeoff and Quavo deciding to release music as a duo. "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family," Quavo told "Big Facts" in October of the group's apparant breakup. "We're supposed to stick together, and sometimes s**t don't work out. It ain't meant to be." Takeoff added, "We don't know all the answers. God knows we pray a lot. We tell [God] whatever ain't right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. We pray, so only time will tell. We're always family, ain't nothing gone change."
That came after fans noticed all didn't seem to be well between Team Takeoff and Quavo and Team Offset, as Offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowed his former Migos bandmates on Instagram after they debuted their debut single as a duo in May, titled "Hotel Lobby," per Stereogum.
Offset was one of Takeoff's biggest supporters
But while things sadly didn't end up happily ever after between buddies Offset and Takeoff, the former has admitted he's always been a fan of Takeoff and his undeniable talent. During a 2018 interview with Apple Music, Quavo heaped praise on Takeoff, admitting before all their drama, "In my opinion, [he's] the best one out of all of us. You know what I'm saying?... To me he's the best one!" Offset then agreed, adding that when they used to perform in their hometown when they were just started out, Takeoff was always the one who got the most attention and the standout in the group.
Takeoff and Quavo were also there for Offset during his prison stint for violating probation, with the rapper revealing in a 2013 Fader interview that he spoke with the duo daily and they all stayed very close while he was inside. "My daily routine was writing music and talking to Quavo and Takeoff on the phone. I didn't really kick it with nobody else [in prison] 'cause they weren't on the same level, they weren't doing what I was doing so I didn't have any conversation for them," he shared. Offset also revealed that his now former bandmates would tell him about how well their music was doing on the outside, noting, "Quavo and Takeoff have been keeping me posted — I talked to them on the daily."
Takeoff and Offset were still feuding when he died
Sadly, it didn't seem like, at least in public, Takeoff and Offset had buried the hatchet before his death, which left plenty with heavy hearts on social media. Several Twitter users took to the social media site to share their thoughts on the apparent beef that sadly went on too long, with one person writing in a viral tweet, "The crazy thing is Offset and Takeoff aint even straighten out they issues before he died and that s**t gon eat him up forever life too short to be beefing with people you love over dumb s**t and money." Another agreed with that sentiment, tweeting following the devastating news, "Takeoff passing away while him and Offset weren't on good terms is the [worst] part of this. That's going to haunt Offset for the rest of his life. Praying for all parties involved truly."
Though Takeoff still followed Offset on Instagram at the time of his death, Offset had not clicked that follow button again for his now fallen friend after removing him from his following list in May.