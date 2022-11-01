Inside Takeoff's Relationship With Offset

It seemed Takeoff, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, enjoyed a close relationship with Offset for a number of years, with the two rappers joining forces with Quavo to form Migos. Though Offset is yet to officially speak out publicly, he was no doubt left devastated when it was confirmed on November 1 that Takeoff had been shot dead. TMZ confirmed the rapper's untimely passing, claiming he was killed at a Houston bowling alley while out with Quavo, his uncle. It was reported there was some kind of altercation, after which shots were fired. At least one struck Takeoff and resulted in him dying at the scene.

But, what was Takeoff's relationship with Offset really like before his death? The trio knew each other for several years, with Offset admitting to Fader in 2017, "We don't even think of each other as a group. I don't think I'm in a group with two other guys, where I don't know their moms and their grandmas, their aunties, and I don't know where they came from. This is my immediate family. These are the only people I know. That's why we be around each other so much. I don't know nobody else." The trio performed together for 14 years as Migos, but seemingly split in 2022 under what appeared to be a shroud of now even sadder controversy that left Offset out in the cold while Takeoff and Quavo continued to work together.