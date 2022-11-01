Takeoff's Final Instagram Post Is Sure To Break Fans' Hearts
Migos rapper Takeoff died at 28 after being shot at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1 in Houston, Texas, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker was playing dice with his fellow Migos member Quavo, which resulted in a heated argument. As of this writing, it remains unknown who shot Takeoff.
The shocking breaking news quickly trended globally and resulted in many leaving touching tributes. "Rest in peace Takeoff, gone way too soon," one user tweeted. "I send my very deepest condolences to Takeoff's family and friends. This shouldn't be your reality. I send my prayers to you all," another person shared. "RIP Takeoff. We love you forever," a third user wrote.
As one-third of Migos, Takeoff released four albums with the chart-topping group. Their most recent album, "Culture III," dropped in 2021 and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Their previous two albums, however, hit the top spot. Outside of Migos, Takeoff released music without Quavo and Offset and put out his only solo album, "The Last Rocket," in 2018. XXL noted that the project's fourth anniversary is the day following his death. That said, it appears Takeoff's final social media post suggested he had a lot more to offer the world of music.
Takeoff and Quavo had just released a joint album
Less than a month before Takeoff's death, he and Quavo dropped a collaborative album titled "Takeoff Only Built for Infinity Links." Peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, it appears the duo had plans of continuing to promote the record further. On October 31, the "Bad and Boujee" hitmaker announced on Instagram that their video for "Messy" had just been released. In less than 24 hours, the video has been watched over 322,000 times on YouTube.
As far as fans are aware, this may be the last ever music video Takeoff ever filmed, resulting in the comments section being filled with upset fans. "Damn rip bruh.. migos will never be the same without you," one user wrote. "this is why we should give people their flowers whiles they are still with us," another person shared. "This s*** hits harder and harder with every passing, may you rest easy," a third fan remarked.
In an interview with Complex last month, Takeoff described "Takeoff Only Built for Infinity Links" as a "special project." As of this writing, it is unknown whether any unreleased music from Takeoff will ever be released.
His musical legacy will live on
Unfortunately, Takeoff's life has been cut short, but it's possible that his musical legacy could live on. Takeoff's two most recent Instagram posts were promotions for his latest album, entitled "Only Built For Infinity Links." Just 10 days prior to his death on November 1, Takeoff and Quavo participated in an interview with Revolt where they talked about their joint project and gave Migos fans a hint about their possible future. "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I'm saying?" answered Quavo. Because, you know, we just came from a loyal family ... supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s*** don't work out, it ain't meant to be."
Takeoff, however, left the door open for a possible reconciliation with their former group member Quavo. "We don't know all the answers, you feel me?" shared Takeoff. "So, God know. We pray a lot, you know? And we tell Him whatever ... whatever ain't right, and however you supposed to see us fit, like you put it back together or however you do it." Takeoff added that no matter what, all three members were family and asserted that "ain't nothing gon change." At this time, it's unknown if Takeoff and Quavo, or their previous group Migos, have any unheard music that could one day be released. However, it's clear that he and his group member, Quavo had plans for their current album rollout and their future as a duo.
Takeoff shared a chilling message before his death
Prior to Takeoff's death, during rounds to promote his latest project, the rapper shared an insightful message that has a much more poignant meaning today. As the Revolt TV host (via Complex) praised Takeoff for his work, the rapper agreed with his feedback, saying, "It's time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don't want them later on when I'm not here."
As news of Takeoff's death has spread across social media, Takeoff's peers and fans have taken their mourning of "Tony Starks" rapper to social media. Gospel singer Lecrae tweeted, "No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS." Writer Jemele Hill wrote, via Twitter, "I was in college when Biggie and 'Pac were killed and thought there was no way we'd ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it's happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."
At this time, neither Quavo, who is also Takeoff's uncle, nor Takeoff's estranged group member Offset has spoken out about his death.