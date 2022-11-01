Takeoff's Final Instagram Post Is Sure To Break Fans' Hearts

Migos rapper Takeoff died at 28 after being shot at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1 in Houston, Texas, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker was playing dice with his fellow Migos member Quavo, which resulted in a heated argument. As of this writing, it remains unknown who shot Takeoff.

The shocking breaking news quickly trended globally and resulted in many leaving touching tributes. "Rest in peace Takeoff, gone way too soon," one user tweeted. "I send my very deepest condolences to Takeoff's family and friends. This shouldn't be your reality. I send my prayers to you all," another person shared. "RIP Takeoff. We love you forever," a third user wrote.

As one-third of Migos, Takeoff released four albums with the chart-topping group. Their most recent album, "Culture III," dropped in 2021 and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Their previous two albums, however, hit the top spot. Outside of Migos, Takeoff released music without Quavo and Offset and put out his only solo album, "The Last Rocket," in 2018. XXL noted that the project's fourth anniversary is the day following his death. That said, it appears Takeoff's final social media post suggested he had a lot more to offer the world of music.