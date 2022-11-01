Here's Why Migos Really Broke Up

On October 3, Quavo and Takeoff sat down with the "Big Facts" podcast and were asked about the future of Migos. "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I'm saying? Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, s*** that's supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s*** don't work out, it ain't meant to be," Quavo stated, hinting at possible beef with Offset. Takeoff echoed his thoughts, saying, "Whatever ain't right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, and that ain't gon' change."

The hip-hop group Travis Porter had another take on why Migos disbanded. As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, the trio stated on the "We In Miami" podcast that Migos broke up over a woman. "It was over a b****," Ali alleged. When asked if the feud was over Offset's wife Cardi B, the Travis Porter members stayed quiet.

Sadly, Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, per BBC News. He was with Quavo at the time at a private party at a bowling alley when a fight broke out. A gun was fired, and Takeoff was shot in the head or neck and pronounced dead at the scene. Fans and fellow artists have shared their grief over his untimely death.