Heidi Montag Promises To Poke Holes In Her Portrayal On The Hills In New Podcast

In the world of reality television, there's no doubt that Heidi Montag is a household name. According to her IMDb profile, Montag first gained fame on the MTV hit "The Hills" in 2006 — fans loved following her storyline with her then-boyfriend, Spencer Pratt. Fans lovingly referred to the couple as "Speidi," who seemed like a match made in reality TV heaven thanks to all the drama that ensued. Montag appeared on the show until 2010 and in 2019, the star took part in the spinoff show titled "The Hills: New Beginnings," which ran until 2021.

Both Montag and Pratt were pretty critical of the revamp of the show. According to People, they called out their cast-mates in a series of scathing tweets, in which Montag accused them all of being "too boring" to star in a reality television series. In fact, she even referred to them as "the worst cast."

Montag also called out Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Wahler, for questioning how much she drank. "Funny you think I care I [sic] about your opinion on who I should be or behave. Literally f&$@ off," the star tweeted. "You are only on the show because your [sic] comment about other people. #notastar."

As you can see, Montag has never been one to shy away from sharing her feelings on a specific topic, especially when it comes to the reality show that made her famous. Now, she's ready to clap back at how producers portrayed her in first installment of "The Hills."