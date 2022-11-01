The Two RHOSLC Stars You're Going To See On Below Deck Adventure

It's been almost a decade since the premiere of "Below Deck," which has since spawned three spin-offs: "Below Deck Mediterranean," "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," and "Below Deck Down Under." Now, the Bravo franchise, which follows crew members of luxury boats as they tend to the ever growing needs of passengers, has added a fourth spin-off to its lineup: "Below Deck Adventure." The newest "Below Deck" spin-off takes place in Norway and "follows a crew and thrill-seeking charter guests aboard a mega-yacht as they experience adrenaline-pumping activities," per IMDb.

Kerry Titheradge, captain of the resident yacht Mercury, echoed this sentiment, assuring viewers that "Below Deck Adventure" will offer viewers something different than previous iterations of the franchise. "The Caribbean, there's a lot of beach parties and often people are enjoying inside of the boat, 'cause it's so damn hot," Captain Titheradge told Entertainment Weekly. "In the Mediterranean, it's all about pulling up at San Tropez and being seen."

However, the "Below Deck Adventure" cast "went biking down Trollstigen road," in addition to "paragliding and horseback riding," Titheradge shared. And while that all sounds exciting, Bravo viewers will be happy to know that, like other "Below Deck" offshoots, a couple of familiar faces will be guests in the mix.