Fans Are Unamused By Kim Kardashian Borrowing From Another Late Icon For Daughter North West

Wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to May's Met Gala earned Kim Kardashian multiple waves of backlash. In addition to critical speculation that Kardashian endured unhealthy methods of weight loss for the event, some deemed it disrespectful that she wore a dress custom-made for the "Some Like It Hot" star. With the sparkly gown designed just for Monroe's performance of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" in 1962, Monroe historian Scott Fortner told People, "It's not an off-the-rack garment. The fabric for the dress was literally sculpted to [Monroe's] body to precisely match every curve."

Marilyn-gate continued when Ripley's Believe It or Not, the owner of Monroe's dress since 2016, shared an Instagram video of staffers gifting Kardashian a lock of Monroe's hair. Many fans found the gesture odd and even exploitative. "This woman passed away 60 years ago and her body is still being commodified," one such Twitter user commented at the time. Furthermore, according to Fortner, the lock of Monroe's platinum blonde hair is actually a fake, taking to Instagram to refute Ripley's claim.

With Halloween came dress-up season again ... and this time, Kim is attracting heat for daughter North West's tribute to another deceased celebrity.