Sad Details Emerge About Master P's Daughter Tytyana's Cause Of Death
In May 2022, hip-hop mogul Master P took to social media to announce the untimely death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," Master P wrote on Instagram. Adding, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about."
Tytyana's struggle with drug addiction was heavily detailed in the second season of WE TV's "Growing Up Hip Hop." During the show, Master P — along with Tytyana's brother, actor Romeo Miller – tried to convince Tytyana to seek professional treatment. To which she responded, "I feel like I could actually do good without rehab."
In the weeks after her passing, law enforcement insiders told TMZ that they suspected that Tytyana's death was a result of a drug overdose – although they were still waiting for the results of a toxicology report.
Tytyana Miller died of an accidental overdose
Nearly two months after the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, Master P opened up about the devasting loss. "It's hard ... coming from where I come from, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids, and that was the mission," Master P said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings." Adding, "Going to my daughter's funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral." The "Grab da Wall" rapper went on to reveal that shortly before her death, Miller had completed a stint and rehab, and was seemingly "doing better."
Furthermore, Master P has vowed to advocate for addiction and mental health awareness. He has since partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, where he serves in Miller's honor. Meanwhile, new details about the tragic loss are coming to light. People reports that the reality star died of accidental fentanyl intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.