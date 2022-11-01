Sad Details Emerge About Master P's Daughter Tytyana's Cause Of Death

In May 2022, hip-hop mogul Master P took to social media to announce the untimely death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," Master P wrote on Instagram. Adding, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about."

Tytyana's struggle with drug addiction was heavily detailed in the second season of WE TV's "Growing Up Hip Hop." During the show, Master P — along with Tytyana's brother, actor Romeo Miller – tried to convince Tytyana to seek professional treatment. To which she responded, "I feel like I could actually do good without rehab."

In the weeks after her passing, law enforcement insiders told TMZ that they suspected that Tytyana's death was a result of a drug overdose – although they were still waiting for the results of a toxicology report.