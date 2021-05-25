The Truth About Master P's Latest Accomplishment
Master P already has a number of accomplishments to brag about, as well as a ton of entrepreneurial skills in his arsenal. Celebrating his latest accomplishment, the No Limit Records founder is now reintroducing himself as Dr. Percy Miller. On May 23, 2021 the rapper received an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters after graduating from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Per HipHopNMore, Master P was one of over 400 graduates and six valedictorians attending the ceremony. As we can expect, all eyes were on him and Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, who was also reportedly honored.
Master P took to Instagram to share the news of his graduation. "I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller," he captioned his recap. "From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa. Don't be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it ! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller."
The rapper's son, Romeo Miller, commented a sweet message under the post: "You make everything look easy but they don't see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit @masterp." Master P's graduation from Lincoln University marks a milestone in both his personal life and his career, given that he has big plans for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the future.
Master P's post-graduation plans include owning an HBCU
Before receiving an honorary degree from one of the first degree-granting HBCUs, Master P has previously expressed interest in taking on a pivotal role in higher education for Black students. In March, the hip-hop mogul revealed his future plans to one day own an HBCU. According to him, his decision is motivated by the future generations ahead of him. "I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU," he captioned an Instagram post. "More women graduate from HBCU's than any other university and I love that. If we're going to change the narrative, it has to start with the truth, education, and economic empowerment."
He continued, "I was shocked when I Googled who owned and founded HBCU's. We can't change the past but we can change the future by investing in the next generation. They going to have to sell some of these schools to us, or fund it the same way other major universities are funded #Godisgood Join the Movement!"
Master P isn't the only person in the rap game that received an honorary doctorate degree. Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame received his honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism in October 2020. The two join the list of many rappers with the same accolade, including Diddy and Chance The Rapper. We love to see it!