The Truth About Master P's Latest Accomplishment

Master P already has a number of accomplishments to brag about, as well as a ton of entrepreneurial skills in his arsenal. Celebrating his latest accomplishment, the No Limit Records founder is now reintroducing himself as Dr. Percy Miller. On May 23, 2021 the rapper received an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters after graduating from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Per HipHopNMore, Master P was one of over 400 graduates and six valedictorians attending the ceremony. As we can expect, all eyes were on him and Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, who was also reportedly honored.

Master P took to Instagram to share the news of his graduation. "I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller," he captioned his recap. "From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa. Don't be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it ! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller."

The rapper's son, Romeo Miller, commented a sweet message under the post: "You make everything look easy but they don't see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit @masterp." Master P's graduation from Lincoln University marks a milestone in both his personal life and his career, given that he has big plans for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the future.