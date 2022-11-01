The Heartwarming Way Lamar Odom Got His NBA Championship Rings Back
Former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom has had some problems in his personal life that have been highly publicized over the years, including a 2015 drug overdose and a previous marriage to reality television star Khloé Kardashian. Odom revealed on the first episode of his podcast "On the LO" that he made the decision to auction off his 2009 and 2010 NBA Championship rings to pay for the medical bills he had incurred following his overdose. According to People, the two rings were auctioned off "in 2020 for $36,600 and $78,000." CNN reported prior to that auction that the rings were expected to sell for $50,000 each.
Now, Odom has explained on his podcast that both of his championship rings — first pawned and then auctioned — have come back into his possession in a very touching way, and it's all thanks to the same Lakers fan who purchased them.
The fan who purchased Lamar Odom's rings offered to give them back
Lamar Odom stated in his podcast, "On the LO," that he met the fan who had purchased his NBA Championship rings while he was attending the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 20, 2022. The fan offered to give Odom his rings back free of charge, with the former NBA star saying on his podcast, "So he says, 'Yo, Lamar, you know, I bought your rings.'" Although Odom expected the fan to give him a hard time because of this, he clarified that this wasn't the case. Odom added, "So, after getting over that embarrassment, he's like, 'Yo, just come pick 'em up.'" The New York native took the fan up on his offer and got the rings back "for nothing." Podcast co-host Tavorris Bell, upon hearing the story, commented, "Those people, it's like, that's a rare thing in this world."
At the time the auction was held, the rings were described by CNN as having been made by Jason of Beverly Hills, and it was noted that the ring from the 2010 championship additionally includes a piece of the basketball used in game seven within it. As Odom explained in the episode, he had played alongside late NBA player Kobe Bryant in both of those championship games, which made the jewelry even more valuable to him.