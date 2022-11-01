The Heartwarming Way Lamar Odom Got His NBA Championship Rings Back

Lamar Odom stated in his podcast, "On the LO," that he met the fan who had purchased his NBA Championship rings while he was attending the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 20, 2022. The fan offered to give Odom his rings back free of charge, with the former NBA star saying on his podcast, "So he says, 'Yo, Lamar, you know, I bought your rings.'" Although Odom expected the fan to give him a hard time because of this, he clarified that this wasn't the case. Odom added, "So, after getting over that embarrassment, he's like, 'Yo, just come pick 'em up.'" The New York native took the fan up on his offer and got the rings back "for nothing." Podcast co-host Tavorris Bell, upon hearing the story, commented, "Those people, it's like, that's a rare thing in this world."

At the time the auction was held, the rings were described by CNN as having been made by Jason of Beverly Hills, and it was noted that the ring from the 2010 championship additionally includes a piece of the basketball used in game seven within it. As Odom explained in the episode, he had played alongside late NBA player Kobe Bryant in both of those championship games, which made the jewelry even more valuable to him.