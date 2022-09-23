Lamar Odom Can't Hold Back His Soft Spot For Ex Khloe Kardashian
Former basketball player Lamar Odom got married to Khloé Kardashian in 2009 after dating her for just a month, per the U.S. Sun. The reality television personality filed for divorce in 2013 which was finalized in 2016. The basketball player had a history of drug use, leading to an overdose in 2015, and the Kardashian sister reportedly couldn't handle seeing her ex-husband refuse the help he needed.
After the divorce was finalized, the social media influencer moved on to basketball player Tristan Thompson. Relationship rumors started in August 2016, per Us Weekly. In 2019, the two broke up after a cheating scandal erupted with Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's then-best friend. The two reconciled on and off, but in January 2022, it was confirmed that the basketball player was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, leading to a for-good breakup. However, it was revealed on "The Kardashians" that the news about Thompson's affair with Nichols aligned with his surrogate pregnancy with Kardashian.
In February 2022, Odom confirmed that he and the Kardashian sister are no longer in contact with each other. "If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing," he told Entertainment Tonight, implying that he still cares for the reality television star. And it looks like that love and care is still there, as Odom has tuned into the season premiere of "The Kardashians."
Lamar Odom still cares about Khloe Kardashian
Although Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom went their separate ways and don't talk to each other, it's clear that they both care about each other's happiness and health. "I want everyone to be successful and do what they want to do," Kardashian said in May in response to the former basketball player's appearance on "Celebrity Big Brother," per Entertainment Tonight. "Like, I'm happy for Lamar. He looks like he's in a really good place."
According to E! News, Odom has also been watching the Kardashian sister from the shadows, as he has admitted to watching the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. The reality television personality was seen emotional over the surrogate pregnancy of her second baby with Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal. "She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s*** like that," Odom told the media outlet. "I just want her to be happy. That's it." The basketball player admitted that it was hard to watch because he still has a lot of love for Kardashian.
Odom previously joked about the Thompson drama. In July, Page Six obtained a video of the former basketball player being asked about his ex-wife having a second baby with Thompson. "She could have hollered at me for that," Odom responded, implying that he would like to be in Thompson's position of being the father of Kardashian's second child.