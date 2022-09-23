Lamar Odom Can't Hold Back His Soft Spot For Ex Khloe Kardashian

Former basketball player Lamar Odom got married to Khloé Kardashian in 2009 after dating her for just a month, per the U.S. Sun. The reality television personality filed for divorce in 2013 which was finalized in 2016. The basketball player had a history of drug use, leading to an overdose in 2015, and the Kardashian sister reportedly couldn't handle seeing her ex-husband refuse the help he needed.

After the divorce was finalized, the social media influencer moved on to basketball player Tristan Thompson. Relationship rumors started in August 2016, per Us Weekly. In 2019, the two broke up after a cheating scandal erupted with Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's then-best friend. The two reconciled on and off, but in January 2022, it was confirmed that the basketball player was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, leading to a for-good breakup. However, it was revealed on "The Kardashians" that the news about Thompson's affair with Nichols aligned with his surrogate pregnancy with Kardashian.

In February 2022, Odom confirmed that he and the Kardashian sister are no longer in contact with each other. "If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing," he told Entertainment Tonight, implying that he still cares for the reality television star. And it looks like that love and care is still there, as Odom has tuned into the season premiere of "The Kardashians."