Khloé Kardashian Finally Opens Up About Secret Surrogacy With Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian shocked the world when she confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate in July. In the past, the reality star-turned-business woman had been open about her desire to have a second child after the birth of daughter True in 2018. "I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now," Kardashian shared during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," per E! News. Kardashian also referenced her public fertility struggles, adding, "And I already have a head start on that. I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs."
However, repeated cheating scandals on Thompson's end, which ultimately resulted in Thompson conceiving a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols (born in December 2021), left fans little hope that the on-again off-again couple would actually expand their family. Unbeknownst to the public, Kardashian and Thompson's surrogate had already conceived their baby a month prior in November 2021 — news they held for eight months, during which time Thompson battled Nichols in court over child support. With Season 2 of "The Kardashians" around the corner, a new trailer just dropped that promises to give fans insight into all of the painful drama Kardashian endured as Thompson's latest cheating scandal unfolded.
Khloé Kardashian gets emotional as she talks about new baby
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is nothing if not transparent, a trend they uphold in a new clip released ahead of Season 2 of "The Kardashians." During a new teaser released via the Hulu show's Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian speaks candidly about her thought process following Tristan Thompson's infidelity. "There is something that I'm ready talk about," Kardashian says, leading up to the tearful reveal: "Tristan and I are having another baby. And it's supposed to be a really exciting time, but it's just a different experience." The scene cuts to Kris Jenner, who proclaims, "It's just really hard to watch [Khloé] in pain."
At this time, Kardashian hasn't revealed her baby's new name, but we do know that she had a son. Ahead of the birth of True in 2018, the Good American founder joked that she'd name a male baby after Thompson. "I think, if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior," she revealed during a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres (via Life&Style). "Tristan Jr."