Khloé Kardashian Finally Opens Up About Secret Surrogacy With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian shocked the world when she confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate in July. In the past, the reality star-turned-business woman had been open about her desire to have a second child after the birth of daughter True in 2018. "I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now," Kardashian shared during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," per E! News. Kardashian also referenced her public fertility struggles, adding, "And I already have a head start on that. I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs."

However, repeated cheating scandals on Thompson's end, which ultimately resulted in Thompson conceiving a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols (born in December 2021), left fans little hope that the on-again off-again couple would actually expand their family. Unbeknownst to the public, Kardashian and Thompson's surrogate had already conceived their baby a month prior in November 2021 — news they held for eight months, during which time Thompson battled Nichols in court over child support. With Season 2 of "The Kardashians" around the corner, a new trailer just dropped that promises to give fans insight into all of the painful drama Kardashian endured as Thompson's latest cheating scandal unfolded.