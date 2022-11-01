Megyn Kelly Makes A Bold Accusation Following The Attack On Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi was able to call emergency services from his home before he was physically attacked by a home intruder, CNN reported. When San Francisco Police Department officers arrived on the scene, "someone inside" opened the front door — revealing the suspect, a man named David Pape, and Pelosi with their hands on a single hammer. The officers (while still standing outside) witnessed Pape pull back the hammer and attack Pelosi with it, according to CNN.

However, Megyn Kelly has a different take on the events. According to the New York Post, Kelly has claimed that police officers aren't being truthful in their accounts of what transpired. She said, "I feel like, at a minimum, the SFPD has egg on its face because even under the most generous story to Paul Pelosi and to the San Francisco police, they were in the house when this guy attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer."

Kelly also agreed with her podcast guest, Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, that the police should release bodycam footage from their response to the attack. Kelly questioned, "How do you have police officers on site, and an 82-year-old gets attacked with a hammer in front of you when you have a gun as a police officer?"

This is not the first time Kelly has expressed a controversial viewpoint. NBC News fired her in 2018 following her comments on the network regarding blackface on Halloween (per Rolling Stone).