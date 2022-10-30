Nancy Pelosi Breaks Silence On Husband's Brutal Attack

On October 28, America was thrown off guard when a 42-year-old man entered the San Francisco home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. Paul suffered a skull fracture, as well as "serious injuries" to his hands and arm, per the BBC, but he's expected to make a full recovery. Nancy, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time, immediately rushed back to San Francisco and met her husband at the hospital where he was being treated.

The assailant, David DePape, who has a history of posting a number of far-right and fringe conspiracy theories online, was reportedly shouting "Where is Nancy?! Where is Nancy?!" during the attack. He was promptly arrested by police at the scene. He has since been charged with a number of felonies, including attempted murder, and he's currently in custody.

The following day, on October 29, Nancy Pelosi herself finally broke her silence and made a statement about the brutal attack on her husband — and she did not mince words.