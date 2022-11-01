Chadwick Boseman's Wife Sheds Light On His Health Struggles Before His Tragic Death

While sitting down with Whoopi Goldberg on "Good Morning America," on Nov. 1, 2022, Simone Ledward Boseman outlined the kind of person her husband, Chadwick Boseman, was. It was her first interview since Chadwick died in August 2020. "I can't believe that I was so lucky," she told the outlet. "I can't believe that I got to love this person and I also got them to love me too. Sure, he was an actor and that was, there was a lot of fun stuff that we got to do. But he was an artist."

In her "GMA" interview, Ledward Boseman also explained it was difficult to keep her husband's health struggles private for the four years he battled colon cancer. She shared they had a small circle of people who knew about her husband's condition and protected it (and him.) And, even when the health battle got really tough, she said Boseman never let it show. She explained that Boseman worked tirelessly to get everything done, even in his sickness, because people depended on him. "He was so pure. He was so honest in everything," she said. "And he was so deserving because he was all of that no matter who was watching him."