James Corden's Touching Tribute To Takeoff Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Just one day after Takeoff's death, host James Corden remembered the late rapper during the November 2 episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

According to Corden, he was "utterly devastated" when he woke up and learned of the 28-year-old's tragic and untimely death. "I got to spend some unforgettable moments with Takeoff over the past few years," Corden reminisced. "He was an incredible guy, warm and generous. Whenever I'd see him, he'd always call me 'Big Drip,' and he knew how much I loved that. And I loved being around him and every member of Migos," he gushed. "Our thoughts are with his family and all of his friends. We have lost someone incredibly special today," he concluded.

As you may recall, Takeoff's rap group, Migos, appeared on several episodes of Corden's late-night talk show and even participated in a segment of the popular "Carpool Karaoke" back in November of 2018. Following Takeoff's death, many in the Twittersphere fondly posted clips of the trio's "Carpool" appearance. "In memory of Takeoff, had to share my favorite moment of him getting his absolute life with the other Migos to 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' on Carpool Karaoke," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another penned, "I'm actually so upset about the takeoff news... had to share this iconic vid of the group," along with a clip of the group and Corden belting it out to "Sweet Caroline." RIP Takeoff.