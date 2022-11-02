What Anna Faris' Relationship With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Really Like
There's nothing quite like Hollywood and the dating scene, which is intertwined like a spider's web. According to Bridal Guide, actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt tied the knot in 2009, far away from their home in the United States, as they opted to wed in Bali. During their relationship, the pair welcomed one son, Jack. Sadly, after eight years of marriage, Pratt took to Facebook in 2017 to announce that he and Faris would go their separate ways. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," he wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." The actor added that he and Faris still have "the deepest respect" for each other.
The pair have both spilled tea about the split and their co-parenting relationship on many occasions. In 2019, Faris spoke about her and Pratt's co-parenting style on the "Divorce Sucks" podcast (via People). At the time, Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were engaged. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," she said on the show. "So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy but that we were happy and supportive of each other." She added that she and Pratt "are so good and respectful toward each other," which is always a plus.
But how is the dynamic between Faris and Pratt with Schwarzenegger in the mix? Better than you'd expect.
Anna Faris has nothing but love for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
We've said it before, and we'll say it again... Friendly exes are the best kinds of exes! While things didn't work out between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, that doesn't mean that the pair harbor any ill will toward each other. In an interview with People, Faris spoke highly of her relationship with Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," Faris told the outlet. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."
Faris and Pratt share a 10-year-old son, Jack, while he and Schwarzenegger have two young kiddos of their own. In the sweet interview, Faris couldn't help but rave over the great stepmother that Schwarzenegger is to her little guy. "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack," she said after calling Schwarzenegger "amazing." Faris also shared her hopes to spend the holidays with Schwarzenegger and Pratt at some point down the road, even though this coming Thanksgiving is not in the cards.
In turn, Schwarzenegger seems to have a mutual respect for Faris. In 2019, she gushed to US Weekly about Faris' podcast. "I really admire all the work that she's done, and she's definitely an expert at it," the mother of two said, adding that "learning from her is another huge gift." Now if only all exes could be this cordial!