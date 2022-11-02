What Anna Faris' Relationship With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Really Like

There's nothing quite like Hollywood and the dating scene, which is intertwined like a spider's web. According to Bridal Guide, actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt tied the knot in 2009, far away from their home in the United States, as they opted to wed in Bali. During their relationship, the pair welcomed one son, Jack. Sadly, after eight years of marriage, Pratt took to Facebook in 2017 to announce that he and Faris would go their separate ways. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," he wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." The actor added that he and Faris still have "the deepest respect" for each other.

The pair have both spilled tea about the split and their co-parenting relationship on many occasions. In 2019, Faris spoke about her and Pratt's co-parenting style on the "Divorce Sucks" podcast (via People). At the time, Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were engaged. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," she said on the show. "So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy but that we were happy and supportive of each other." She added that she and Pratt "are so good and respectful toward each other," which is always a plus.

But how is the dynamic between Faris and Pratt with Schwarzenegger in the mix? Better than you'd expect.