The Tragic Death Of Super Bowl Winning Coach Tom Coughlin's Wife

After being an NFL coach for over two decades, Tom Coughlin's ups and downs. However, nothing could prepare him for the tragic death of his spouse. "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77," Tom announced in a statement on Wednesday, via Sports Illustrated. He noted that Judy had been "a mother to all on and off the field."

Judy was Tom's biggest cheerleader and was by his side throughout his career. The most significant highs involved Tom propelling the New York Giants to Super Bowl victory by smashing the New England Patriots twice. The first time was in 2008 when the Giants rocked the football world by beating the 18-0 undefeated Patriots. "[They] pulled off an epic upset, and it will surely be brought up during any conversation about an underdog," Bleacher Report raved. The "amazing performance" by Eli Manning, who later faced a sports memorabilia lawsuit, was credited for the win.

The Giants pummeled the Patriots again during the 2012 Super Bowl, which included a halftime show no one will forget. But, Madonna aside, The Washington Post praised Tom's "tough, adaptable style" for the victory and lauded him for "staying the course, never saying never." Tom's marriage to Judy was a testament to his steadfastness and persistence. Per People, the couple was married for 54 years, making the tragic death of the Super Bowl-winning coach's wife all the sadder.