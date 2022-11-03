The Hockey Team Ryan Reynolds Is Reportedly Interested In Buying

Ryan Reynolds is a big hockey fan — so much so that he's reportedly thinking of buying his own team!

The Vancouver native has long expressed his love for the sport. In 2015, he joked about suiting up for his all-time favorite team, the Vancouver Canucks. "Dear god let me suit up for the game tomorrow," he wrote at the time. "I can't skate, but I can punch like Sugar Ray. (the singer)" Last year, he also took to Instagram to joke about being the GM of the team. Reynolds commented on Toronto Maple Leaf star Auston Matthews' post, saying how if he only had his way, he would recruit Matthews to join the Canucks. "Absolute legend on and off the ice," he raved, according to Vancouver Is Awesome. "If the Canucks are ever stupid enough to let me become GM, I'll do everything in my power to get you on the team." He even quipped about possibly uprooting the team just to get the athlete to join. "Even if I have to move the team to Toronto," he added. "See? I'm already the worst GM in history."

Reynolds may never get the chance to manage the Canucks, but sources say he's eyeing another hockey team.