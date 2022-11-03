Morgan Stewart Was Ready For The Plug To Get Pulled On Necessary Realness

Morgan Stewart is one of those people who makes lemonade when life gives her lemons. After "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" ended, Stewart didn't cry into her 1,500-thread count pillow. Per IMDb, she strutted back on-camera, scoring not one, but four E! shows: "Daily Pop," "Nightly Pop," "Necessary Realness," and "What the Fashion." So, it's no surprise that it didn't phase her when the network ended said shows. In fairness, given how uber-rich Stewart's parents are, it's not like she really had to worry about making her next car payment. Plus, she's one of those people who always lands on their (Louboutin-clad) feet.

When Stewart divorced in October 2019, she immediately bagged a new boo, Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw. In December 2020, Stewart and McGraw tied the knot in a surprise wedding, and it wasn't long before their first little bundle of joy arrived, daughter Row Renggli McGraw. Stewart shared the exciting news on Instagram, along with a cute pic of the proud papa holding their new baby.

"Exactly one year and a day" after Row's birth, Stewart took to Instagram again to announce the birth of their son, Grey Oliver McGraw. "I feel like I have just gotten a handle on Row, and then to go through a whole new newborn stage," she told E! News about fearing being a mother of two. With all those sleepless nights and diaper changes, it's little surprise that Stewart was ready for the plug to get pulled on "Necessary Realness."