Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On Offensive Post With Hefty Donation

Kyrie Irving is speaking out about his offensive social media posts — and putting his money where his mouth is by way of apology. As you may know, the basketball star raised quite a few eyebrows on social media in October for sharing his support for the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The extremely controversial movie made shocking and ill-informed allegations about the Holocaust, featured quotes thought to be from Adolf Hitler, and unproven allegations about Jewish people (via Rolling Stone).

Irving initially refused to apologize for raising awareness of the movie, which many have accused of promoting antisemitic views, even standing by his decision during an October press conference. "I'm not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me," Irving hit back when questioned over his decision to share a link to the movie, per ESPN, though he did delete the offending post from his social media accounts. "I'm not here to argue over a person or a culture or a religion and what they believe. Nah, this is what's here," he then added. "It's on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?"

But it seems the athlete has now very much changed his tune.