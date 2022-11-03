The Reason Drake Won't Settle Down Is Sure To Drop Fans' Jaws

As one of the most high-profile rappers in the game, it is inevitable that Drake's relationship history has been of public interest – especially after dating some of pop culture's most talked-about stars. As most already know, the "Find Your Love" hitmaker had an on-and-off relationship with singer and business mogul Rihanna. In a 2010 interview with MTV, Drake called the Fenty Beauty founder "overwhelming and incredible," going on to say she's "a talented person." Then in 2014, Drake told Rolling Stone (via E! News) that Rihanna is "the ultimate fantasy." The Grammy Award winner hit it off with tennis player Serena Williams the following year, but according to Us Weekly, the pair's "flirty friendship" was over just months later.

Drake is a father to son Adonis Graham, who she shares with Sophie Brussaux. In a now-deleted Instagram upload (via NME), Drake shared the first-ever pic of his son online and expressed in his caption how much he was missing his family. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," he wrote.

While Drake has a history with a number of women, he has never settled down and tied the knot with any of them. In a new interview, he revealed whether he has any plans to do so.