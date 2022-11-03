Reba McEntire's Latest Career Announcement Has Fans Worried
Reba McEntire recently had to postpone a few of her upcoming concerts based on her doctor's orders. The country singer has been placed on vocal rest and is unable to perform as a result, with three tour stops in Ohio, North Carolina, and Indiana being rescheduled to December. McEntire broke the news to her fans via social media and said, "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows. All tickets will be honored for the new dates."
At this time, it's unclear if McEntire is dealing with a more serious health issue or if she simply needs to rest her voice. In 2021, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was open about contracting the virus despite being fully vaccinated. In a TikTok live stream, she said, "It's not fun to get this. I did get it. [Boyfriend Rex Linn] and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can" (via the Daily Mail). Fans were, of course, concerned for McEntire's health, but she seemed to make a full recovery.
Now, the legend is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Country Music Awards on November 9, per People. However, it's unclear if she will still be able to take the stage as planned and her fans are beyond worried about her health.
Reba McEntire's fans are concerned it's more than vocal rest
When Reba McEntire announced her decision to cancel three shows on tour after being placed on vocal rest, fan support and well wishes immediately began to pour in. One fan replied to her announcement and said, "I really hope your OK. I love u Reba." Another fan claimed they wondered if McEntire was sick after attending her concert in St. Louis, Missouri. The fan tweeted, "You coughed a little in STL, MO. Didn't bother me at all. I loved helping you finish the song with the rest of the crowd. Hope you feel better, @reba." Another social media user chimed in and said, "Please take care of yourself- YOU & especially your health always come first. Us fans will still be here no matter what!"
As the 2022 Country Music Awards approach, fans have also speculated over whether McEntire will have to cancel her scheduled performance. One tweeted, "With @reba on vocal rest does this mean she won't be performing at #cma[?]" Some are still holding onto hope that she'll be able to perform, with one fan responding to the singer's show cancellation tweet, "Feel better we need our CMA performer to get better."
As of this writing, McEntire is set to continue her tour in Florida on November 10, according to her official website.