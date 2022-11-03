Reba McEntire's Latest Career Announcement Has Fans Worried

Reba McEntire recently had to postpone a few of her upcoming concerts based on her doctor's orders. The country singer has been placed on vocal rest and is unable to perform as a result, with three tour stops in Ohio, North Carolina, and Indiana being rescheduled to December. McEntire broke the news to her fans via social media and said, "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows. All tickets will be honored for the new dates."

At this time, it's unclear if McEntire is dealing with a more serious health issue or if she simply needs to rest her voice. In 2021, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was open about contracting the virus despite being fully vaccinated. In a TikTok live stream, she said, "It's not fun to get this. I did get it. [Boyfriend Rex Linn] and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can" (via the Daily Mail). Fans were, of course, concerned for McEntire's health, but she seemed to make a full recovery.

Now, the legend is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Country Music Awards on November 9, per People. However, it's unclear if she will still be able to take the stage as planned and her fans are beyond worried about her health.