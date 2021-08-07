Reba McEntire Issues Plea To Fans After Revealing She Had COVID-19

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn announced they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 during a TikTok livestream. Just Jared reported that McEntire pleaded with her fans via the video-sharing platform after she and Linn got sick. The country singer and the former "CSI: Miami" actor are both on the road to recovery now, but McEntire said COVID-19 is "not fun."

While the virus has not been fun, it's clear that McEntire and Linn are having a blast together in the grand scheme of things. The couple started dating in 2020, and many fans assumed they met on the set of "Young Sheldon." Linn stars on the CBS series, and McEntire appeared as a guest star. But the country star told Andy Cohen (via YouTube) that she and Linn actually met in 1991!

McEntire said, "I met him in 1991 when we were doing the movie, Kenny Rogers movie, 'The Gambler.' We were both on that in 1991 and we've kept in contact with each other over the years and we both know the same people. So it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, then we started texting and talking on the telephone getting to know each other better during the quarantine."

