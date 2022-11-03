Who Are Your Favorite Hollywood Twins? - Exclusive Survey

A number of celebrities have twin siblings that you might not know about because only one sibling is famous. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, for example, has a fraternal twin named Patricia Bündchen. However, instead of working the catwalk, Patricia works as her sister's spokesperson, announcing Gisele's runway retirement in 2015, per AFP. Then there are the celebrity twins who end up working together in front of the camera, such as "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry.

After appearing on the popular sitcom for half a decade, the siblings dropped the twin act to do their own thing for a few years. Tamera joined the cast of "Strong Medicine" in 2004, and Tia began appearing on "The Game" in 2006. The twins were reunited onscreen in 2011 on the reality series "Tia & Tamera."

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse are another example of twins who used their unique genetics to their advantage early in their careers. They portrayed the same character, Patrick Kelly, in the series "Grace Under Fire" before going on to play twins onscreen in the Disney series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." In 2019, Dylan told Variety, "I don't think we'll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together."

Another set of twins stopped appearing onscreen together long ago, but they still have a fiercely loyal legion of fans.