Who Are Your Favorite Hollywood Twins? - Exclusive Survey
A number of celebrities have twin siblings that you might not know about because only one sibling is famous. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, for example, has a fraternal twin named Patricia Bündchen. However, instead of working the catwalk, Patricia works as her sister's spokesperson, announcing Gisele's runway retirement in 2015, per AFP. Then there are the celebrity twins who end up working together in front of the camera, such as "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry.
After appearing on the popular sitcom for half a decade, the siblings dropped the twin act to do their own thing for a few years. Tamera joined the cast of "Strong Medicine" in 2004, and Tia began appearing on "The Game" in 2006. The twins were reunited onscreen in 2011 on the reality series "Tia & Tamera."
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse are another example of twins who used their unique genetics to their advantage early in their careers. They portrayed the same character, Patrick Kelly, in the series "Grace Under Fire" before going on to play twins onscreen in the Disney series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." In 2019, Dylan told Variety, "I don't think we'll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together."
Another set of twins stopped appearing onscreen together long ago, but they still have a fiercely loyal legion of fans.
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are focused on fashion, not fame
Nicki Swift surveyed 587 readers and asked them which set of celebrity twins is their favorite, and "Full House" stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen still got it, dude! They scored 36.12% of the vote, finishing ahead of Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, who received 24.02%. Here's a fun bit of trivia about this talented foursome: on "The Meredith Viera Show," Tia recalled how she and Tamera used to hang out on the "Full House" set when their brother, Tahj Mowry, was working on the show. This is how the Mowry twins landed a job babysitting the Olsens — and it's also when they were encouraged to pursue acting careers of their own.
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse finished third in the poll with 20.44%. They were followed by Good Charlotte musicians Benji Madden and Joel Madden (10.22%) and the wrestling tag team Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (9.20%).
In addition to their roles on "Full House," the Olsen twins appeared in a string of hit direct-to-video movies as kids. However, the Olsens eventually stopped acting, shifting their focus to fashion and skipping the "Fuller House" reboot. At age 18, they founded The Row, which became just as successful as their careers as child stars. The twins gave a rare interview to i-D in 2021, and Mary-Kate described their work ethic, saying, "I think we're very much perfectionists. We're hard workers and we've always been hard workers."