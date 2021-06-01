The Real Reason Tahj Mowry Didn't Return For The Full House Reboot

"Full House" fans were thrilled in 2016 when the beloved 80s/90s sitcom was given the reboot treatment and returned to our screens as "Fuller House." Plenty of original stars returned, including Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler — but not everyone came back for more.

While other originals like John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Lori Loughlin had recurring roles throughout the reboot's run, several other big names who got their start on the show never got to make an appearance. Those included Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (who shared the role of Michelle Tanner) and Teddy actor, Tahj Mowry.

Fans will probably already know by now that the Olsen twins were asked back but declined the chance to reprise their role. Producer Bob Boyett said he reached out to the duo, but claimed to People that Ashley said, "I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting," while Mary-Kate reportedly responded, "It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us."

But what about Mowry? Well, it turns out he too was originally asked back for the reboot, but things didn't exactly pan out. Read on for all the details.