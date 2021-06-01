The Real Reason Tahj Mowry Didn't Return For The Full House Reboot
"Full House" fans were thrilled in 2016 when the beloved 80s/90s sitcom was given the reboot treatment and returned to our screens as "Fuller House." Plenty of original stars returned, including Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler — but not everyone came back for more.
While other originals like John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Lori Loughlin had recurring roles throughout the reboot's run, several other big names who got their start on the show never got to make an appearance. Those included Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (who shared the role of Michelle Tanner) and Teddy actor, Tahj Mowry.
Fans will probably already know by now that the Olsen twins were asked back but declined the chance to reprise their role. Producer Bob Boyett said he reached out to the duo, but claimed to People that Ashley said, "I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting," while Mary-Kate reportedly responded, "It would have to be me because Ash doesn't want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us."
But what about Mowry? Well, it turns out he too was originally asked back for the reboot, but things didn't exactly pan out. Read on for all the details.
Talks took place for Taj Mowry to reprise his Full House character
Taj Mowry dished on his absence from "Fuller House" in an interview with Hollywood Life. The star – who's the brother of another set of famous twins, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley – confirmed he "ran into" the show's Executive Producer, Jeff Franklin who asked him if he'd like to be involved. He replied, "Yeah of course!"
But things didn't exactly work out, namely because Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen wouldn't revive their character. "It would've been weird and random if Teddy's best friend isn't on the show and he just shows up at the door," he admitted, noting it would have been too "forced" to have him back. "It wouldn't have worked as well as it could if the twins were on the show."
As longtime fans of the original series will remember, the actor was just a kid when he played Teddy, one of Michelle Tanner's friends. He had a recurring role from 1991 until 1995 and appeared in 14 episodes of the popular sitcom (via IMDb).
But just because a return didn't happen, that doesn't mean there's any bad blood. Mowry admitted he still "enjoyed watching it from afar" and felt "good" about the fact "people were missing Teddy."
Sadly, Mowry may never get chance to revive the character now as "Fuller House" was cancelled in 2019. But, hey, this is Hollywood, so there's always chance of a reboot of a reboot, right?