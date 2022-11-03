Pete Davidson's Reported Outrageous On-Set Behavior Is Sparking Concern

Pete Davidson has come a long way since his "Saturday Night Live" days. Davidson joined the long-running sketch comedy show in 2014 when he was just 20 years old, per Deadline. The stand-up comedian was chosen by the creator of "SNL," Lorne Michaels. After eight seasons on the show, Davidson announced that he was leaving, per CBS News. Via his friend Dave Sirus' Instagram account, Davidson wrote an emotional statement about how "SNL" changed his life: "I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them ... Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical."

In 2021, Davidson starred in "The Suicide Squad" as Richard "Dick" Hertz, aka Blackguard. Davidson's role was brief, only appearing in the film's first 10 minutes, per Decider. The actor had a bigger role in his next film, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" as David, a rich kid who invites friends over to play a game that turns deadly.

Davidson's newest project is the comedy series "Bupkis," which is based on his life, per IndieWire. The comedian is the writer, star, and producer of the show and according to reports, the stress of the job may have gotten too much for him to handle.