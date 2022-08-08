The Sad Suspicion Pete Davidson Reportedly Had About His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dominated headlines throughout their nine-month relationship. The very public feud between Davidson and Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, meant that even those who had never previously kept up with the Kardashians had some semblance of what was going on. Instagram even got involved — issuing a temporary ban against Ye's account for his repeated harassment of Davidson, according to Today.

The couple didn't seem to need Ye's approval to enjoy their romance, however. Kardashian regularly treated her 328 million Instagram followers to cute photoshoots with Davidson. In some of the images, the comedian's Kardashian-themed tattoos are visible. As Kardashian shared with Ellen DeGeneres, Davidson got many body-based reminders of his love for the mogul, including a branding of her name.

Unfortunately, the relationship was recently reported to be over by E! News. Although Davidson's permanent inkings would suggest confidence in his longevity with Kardashian, a new report suggests he's recently vocalized some doubts.