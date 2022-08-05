Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Reported Breakup News Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Over the last few months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made headlines for their high-profile romantic relationship. Having first met on the set of SNL in November 2021, the pair quickly became one of Hollywood's new "It" couples, racking up headline-making appearances at the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents Dinner, to name a few outings. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," the Skims creator said in a June episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," per USA Today. "People always say, 'Oh he's so funny!' That's fourth on my list of why I like him."
In July, breakup rumors regarding the pair began to swirl on social media –- with some theorizing that Davidson's filming obligations in Australia put a strain on their relationship. However on August 4, a source told People that they were "still very happy" despite the pesky rumors. "The long-distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work," they told the news outlet.
Unfortunately, nearly 24 hours after the aforementioned report, Davidson and Kardashian officially announced their breakup.
Fans think Kardashian and Davidson were fake
On August 5, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up after nine months of dating. A source revealed to Page Six the two decided to "just be friends" after calling it quits earlier in the week. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that long-distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," they said.That makes sense, as for the last several weeks, the pair have been separated due to Davidson's Australia filming schedule for A24's "Wizards!" amid Kardashian's demanding business obligations stateside.
While fans speculated an array of reasons behind Kardashian and Davidson's breakup, others have chalked it up to the pair being a PR couple. One user wrote: "I feel like Kim and Pete were a PR couple." Another user tweeted: "Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's pathetic PR stunt contract expired!" Someone else chimed in, "Sooo can Kim and Pete Stan's finally accept the fact that their relationship was a PR stunt to distract the public from the Astroworld tragedy?" Eek.
As of this writing, Davidson and Kardashian have refrained from releasing their own statement. However, it may be only a matter of time until the real tea is revealed.