Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Reported Breakup News Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Over the last few months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made headlines for their high-profile romantic relationship. Having first met on the set of SNL in November 2021, the pair quickly became one of Hollywood's new "It" couples, racking up headline-making appearances at the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents Dinner, to name a few outings. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," the Skims creator said in a June episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," per USA Today. "People always say, 'Oh he's so funny!' That's fourth on my list of why I like him."

In July, breakup rumors regarding the pair began to swirl on social media –- with some theorizing that Davidson's filming obligations in Australia put a strain on their relationship. However on August 4, a source told People that they were "still very happy" despite the pesky rumors. "The long-distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work," they told the news outlet.

Unfortunately, nearly 24 hours after the aforementioned report, Davidson and Kardashian officially announced their breakup.