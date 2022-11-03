Selena Gomez's Doc Dives Into Lowest Moment Of Her Mental Health Struggles

As Page Six reported from the documentary, out on November 4, Selena Gomez had a mental breakdown during her "Revival" tour in 2016. Gomez's assistant at the time, Theresa, described what it was like seeing Gomez go through this for the Apple TV+ documentary. "At one point, she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now. I don't want to live,'" she said. "And I'm like, 'Wait, what?' It was one of those moments where you look in her eyes, and there's nothing there. It was just pitch black. It's so scary." Gomez says in the doc that she didn't want to go to a mental health hospital, but the alternative was worse.

Gomez told Rolling Stone that she started to hear voices in 2018, leading to an episode of psychosis she doesn't remember much of. Gomez was in a near-constant state of paranoia and was unrecognizable to her friends at the time. She was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder and sent to another treatment facility. While there, she got her medications to manage her bipolar symptoms down to just two, Rolling Stone reported. But those two daily medications mean she most likely will not be able to carry children biologically. "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," she said about her desire to be a mother. Gomez looked on the brighter side saying, "However I'm meant to have them, I will."

