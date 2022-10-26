Selena Gomez Goes Into Detail About Life With Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez has grown up in front of our very own eyes. From watching her on "Barney" with former BFF Demi Lovato to moving to the Disney channel on the hit show "Wizards of Waverly Place," to her career in music and, most recently, one of her most sophisticated roles yet — starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building" — her professional career has been one to watch. But aside from fame, the star has also faced a lot of adversity off-camera, especially regarding her mental health.

In April, the actor made an appearance on "Good Morning America," where she revealed several details about her diagnosis with bipolar disorder and why it was a big relief for her to have some answers finally. "It was really freeing to have the information [of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder]," she said on the show. "It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that's the best part. Like, I've probably been the happiest I've ever been." Gomez also talked about her company, Wondermind, which she launched with her mom. The multimedia company provides resources to others struggling with the same thing. "I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It's okay to not be okay," Gomez added in the interview.

Now, Gomez is getting vulnerable about the topic in a new documentary.