Inside Selena Gomez's New Mental Health Initiative

Selena Gomez is using her celebrity star power for yet another good cause. Throughout her career, Gomez has always been pretty vulnerable about different struggles she has encountered on her rise to fame, and her diagnosis with bipolar disorder is no exception. The singer has used social media as a platform to share her story from time to time, and she's also spoken out in interviews and speeches about everyday issues that many other people are facing, proving that mental illness does not discriminate against celebrities.

In 2018, Gomez took a hiatus from social media and stepped out of the spotlight to address some issues she was dealing with, per Elle. The boiling point came when she was in the hospital for a low white blood cell count, causing her to have a panic attack. Gomez bravely spoke at McLean Hospital in Boston, detailing her ongoing struggles about the ordeal. "The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved—terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years from depression and anxiety," she revealed of her bipolar diagnosis. "I've never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition so I began to face it head-on."

So what is Gomez's latest act of advocacy? We share all of the details below.