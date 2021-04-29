Inside Selena Gomez's New Mental Health Initiative
Selena Gomez is using her celebrity star power for yet another good cause. Throughout her career, Gomez has always been pretty vulnerable about different struggles she has encountered on her rise to fame, and her diagnosis with bipolar disorder is no exception. The singer has used social media as a platform to share her story from time to time, and she's also spoken out in interviews and speeches about everyday issues that many other people are facing, proving that mental illness does not discriminate against celebrities.
In 2018, Gomez took a hiatus from social media and stepped out of the spotlight to address some issues she was dealing with, per Elle. The boiling point came when she was in the hospital for a low white blood cell count, causing her to have a panic attack. Gomez bravely spoke at McLean Hospital in Boston, detailing her ongoing struggles about the ordeal. "The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved—terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years from depression and anxiety," she revealed of her bipolar diagnosis. "I've never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition so I began to face it head-on."
So what is Gomez's latest act of advocacy? We share all of the details below.
Selena Gomez wants a change
Selena Gomez's new initiative has many people buzzing, and the singer shared some big news on her Instagram page in late April. "A note from me. Please join me in supporting #MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact by @RareBeauty and being part of the change," she wrote alongside a lengthy note. Rare Beauty is, of course, Gomez's beauty brand centered around "self-acceptance." In her post, the singer also highlighted her battle with mental illness and why she feels it's crucial to raise awareness. "Today, I'm so grateful that we get to launch Mental Health 101," she wrote. "This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age."
Gomez also included a link to the Rare Beauty website, which links to more facts on the initiative and some staggering stats on mental health. According to the page, suicide is the second leading cause of death among Gen Z, but only about 16% of children have access to mental health assistance in school. In honor of May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month, Gomez and Rare Beauty ask people to sign the petition on Change.org to help get mental health services in all schools. She also asked for donations on GoFundMe, stating that her company would match up to $200,000. Way to go, Miss Gomez!
