What Steve Martin And Martin Short Really Thought About Selena Gomez's SNL Debut

To no one's surprise, both Steve Martin and Martin Short thought Selena Gomez did an excellent job hosting "SNL." When Gomez asked for their opinions in front of ET, Martin told her, "I thought you delivered the comedy so beautifully and so low key, but hilarious." She was clearly touched by the compliment, as the two men are among comedy's most iconic duos, and they've both deeply close to the "Saturday Night Live" legacy.

After Martin's compliment, Short asked him, "Would you ever want me to do something like that?," to which Martin jokingly replied, "No, I don't think you'd be good at it." All three of their "Only Murders in the Building" characters have similar banter, playfully bickering but still showing up for each other.

Despite Martin and Short's illustrious comedic backgrounds, Gomez has managed to hold her own on "Only Murders." She didn't let them outshine her, and in 2022 she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Awards for her work on the show. Most of Gomez's roles have been comedic ever since getting her big break on "Wizards of Waverly Place," but between "Only Murders" and "SNL," this is the most recognition her funny bone has ever gotten. The show's second season premieres on Hulu on June 28, 2022.