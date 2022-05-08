Fans Are Over The Moon For Selena Gomez's Latest Announcement
Multi-talented artist Selena Gomez is having a TV and film comeback as successful as Laura Dern in 2017. Ever since the beginning of 2022, Gomez has been hitting her acting stride after she was brought back to revive her adorable vampiric character, "Mavis," in "Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania" per IMDB. Gomez also has two movies in pre-production this year, called "Spiral" and "In the Shadow of the Mountain." Not only that, Gomez's hit TV show, "Only Murders in the Building," got renewed for a second season and snatched up three Golden Globe nominations.
While working and trying to keep up alongside comedy icons like Steve Martin and Martin Short on "Only Murders in the Building" can sound jarring, Gomez has fully tapped into her funny side and embraced her co-stars' comical counsel. "First off, they're legends, and they constantly make me laugh," Gomez said about her co-stars on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on January 10. "They make me feel included ... They read the news to me every day. They just give me advice. They're the best."
Outside of her acting career, it's really "Rare" to see Gomez post on social media these days, according to her interview with WWD. However, Gomez has a really big announcement that saw her (or her assistant) return to Instagram with news that has fans rejoicing.
Selena Gomez takes on SNL
Selena Gomez is hosting Saturday Night Live's second to last episode of Season 47 on May 14, per Bustle. The "Same Old Love" singer hasn't graced the SNL stage since 2016. However, instead of being the musical guest, Gomez will play the illustrious role as SNL host, while artist Post Malone will be the musical guest of the night. Gomez broke the news via Instagram with a simple caption saying, "Mom... I think I've made it." Gomez ended the announcement with, "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!" Many fans are both excited and curious about what type of energy Gomez will bring to the stage.
One fan tweeted about the star potentially clowning her ex, writing, "Selena Gomez is hosting SNL and I'm ready for her roasting her Justin Bieber phase of her life." Another fan dedicated their tweet to listing Gomez's recent career wins. "Selena Gomez is truly insane because how does one manage to work on so many things in the best way possible like girl- Rare Beauty, Wondermind , Selena Plus Chef, omitb s2, SG3, SNL, documentary and many more i mean YOU GO QUEEN," the fan tweeted. One fan even speculated that Gomez will pull a Kim Kardashian and find the love of her life while hosting the show. "@selenagomez is hosting SNL and we all know what that means?? She gonna find her next boyfriend," the fan tweeted.