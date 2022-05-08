Fans Are Over The Moon For Selena Gomez's Latest Announcement

Multi-talented artist Selena Gomez is having a TV and film comeback as successful as Laura Dern in 2017. Ever since the beginning of 2022, Gomez has been hitting her acting stride after she was brought back to revive her adorable vampiric character, "Mavis," in "Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania" per IMDB. Gomez also has two movies in pre-production this year, called "Spiral" and "In the Shadow of the Mountain." Not only that, Gomez's hit TV show, "Only Murders in the Building," got renewed for a second season and snatched up three Golden Globe nominations.

While working and trying to keep up alongside comedy icons like Steve Martin and Martin Short on "Only Murders in the Building" can sound jarring, Gomez has fully tapped into her funny side and embraced her co-stars' comical counsel. "First off, they're legends, and they constantly make me laugh," Gomez said about her co-stars on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on January 10. "They make me feel included ... They read the news to me every day. They just give me advice. They're the best."

Outside of her acting career, it's really "Rare" to see Gomez post on social media these days, according to her interview with WWD. However, Gomez has a really big announcement that saw her (or her assistant) return to Instagram with news that has fans rejoicing.