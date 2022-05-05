Selena Gomez's Joke About Her Dating Life Is Getting A Lot Of Attention
Since achieving her big break on the hit Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," Selena Gomez has become one of Hollywood's biggest names. While few child stars have been able to shake the Disney image, Gomez has made a name for herself in multiple film roles and in the music industry. But even though she's seen massive amounts of success, Gomez's private life has sometimes overshadowed her impact in the industry.
Over the years, the "Only Murders In the Building" actor has been linked with numerous other celebrities. From Nick Jonas and Charlie Puth, to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, pop culture enthusiasts have passionately followed her romantic pursuits. Due to the massive amount of attention on her private life, Gomez took a step back from social media. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the singer gave further insight into her decision, stating: "I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done."
However, the "Monte Carlo" actor has since made a resurgence on social media with her comedic videos on TikTok. Much ike the platform's millions of users, Gomez has gravitated toward the viral sounds that touch on an array of social topics. But in one of her most recent videos, the singer opened up about her personal life for the first time in a hilarious way.
Selena Gomez is totally fine being single
Since 2020, fans of Selena Gomez have been in the dark concerning the singer's love life. However, in a recent TikTok video, the "Spring Breakers" actor gave fans an update on her relationship status. At the start of the clip, Gomez says: "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine." The singer then shifts her camera to another part of the room, showing two couples snuggling up on a couch. After panning back, Gomez can be seen playfully side-eyeing the group.
Gomez's hilarious video isn't the first time the singer has opened up about her dating life on the platform. In a video from April, the "Behaving Badly" star was lip-syncing along to a clip from the romantic comedy "The Other Woman," in which Leslie Mann's character discusses the shallow dating pool. She also posted another TikTok featuring @nasfromthegram's viral sound of a man unsuccessfully flirting during a phone call with the caption: "Maybe this is why I'm single. Don't believe a damn word," she wrote.
Aside from her social media posts, Gomez has remained relatively quiet regarding her relationship status. But even with no official statements, the star has been linked to an array of industry names. Recently, the Daily Mail reported that Gomez was seen on a date with businessman Zen Matoshi. However, a source told E! News that it was untrue. "They are friends. He works in the tech space and had been helping advise Selena," they said.