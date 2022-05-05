Selena Gomez's Joke About Her Dating Life Is Getting A Lot Of Attention

Since achieving her big break on the hit Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," Selena Gomez has become one of Hollywood's biggest names. While few child stars have been able to shake the Disney image, Gomez has made a name for herself in multiple film roles and in the music industry. But even though she's seen massive amounts of success, Gomez's private life has sometimes overshadowed her impact in the industry.

Over the years, the "Only Murders In the Building" actor has been linked with numerous other celebrities. From Nick Jonas and Charlie Puth, to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, pop culture enthusiasts have passionately followed her romantic pursuits. Due to the massive amount of attention on her private life, Gomez took a step back from social media. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the singer gave further insight into her decision, stating: "I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done."

However, the "Monte Carlo" actor has since made a resurgence on social media with her comedic videos on TikTok. Much ike the platform's millions of users, Gomez has gravitated toward the viral sounds that touch on an array of social topics. But in one of her most recent videos, the singer opened up about her personal life for the first time in a hilarious way.