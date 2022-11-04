Drake And 21 Savage's Circo Loco Sparks Furious Response From Megan Thee Stallion
On November 4, Drake and 21 Savage released their much-anticipated first collaborative album, "Her Loss." The 16-track project includes songs like "Backoutsideboyz," "P***y & Millions," and "Broke Boys." Just hours after its release, "Her Loss" reached No. 1 on Apple Music, according to Chart Data.
As expected, fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the project, with many praising the Drake x 21 Savage collab. "All i gotta say is this... Drake & 21 Savage ALBUM OF THE YEAR," Adin Ross tweeted on release day. "I'm crying drake and 21 aren't giving us a second to breathe, every song is an immediate hit," an excited fan wrote. Some even joked about the rappers' chemistry on the album. "Drake flirting wit 21 savage on the first track," someone else commented.
Despite all the praise, there's a particular Drake line from the new song "Circo Loco" that some didn't appreciate — especially Megan The Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion wants Drake (and other rappers) to stop using her name 'for clout'
In the track "Circo Loco," Drake included a line that seemed to reference Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. In the first verse, Drake raps (via Genius), "This b***h lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion." Though the rapper refers to butt-enhancing shots, many think the line sounds too close to Thee Stallion's incident, especially due to the "stallion" reference.
The "Hot Girl Summer" artist didn't take long to notice Drake's line, and quickly took to social media to share her grievances. "Stop using my shooting for clout b***h ass N****s," Thee Stallion tweeted in the early hours of November 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME!" She also pointed out the lack of accountability when it comes to abuse against Black women. "Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her," Thee Stallion continued, seemingly referring to Lanez and Drake's friendship.
In a series of later tweets, the Houston rapper complained rappers including "weak a** conspiracy theories" about her shooting incident in their lyrics, and promised that the truth will be revealed soon. "And when the mf facts come out remember all y'all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE," Thee Stallion wrote.