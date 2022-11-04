Drake And 21 Savage's Circo Loco Sparks Furious Response From Megan Thee Stallion

On November 4, Drake and 21 Savage released their much-anticipated first collaborative album, "Her Loss." The 16-track project includes songs like "Backoutsideboyz," "P***y & Millions," and "Broke Boys." Just hours after its release, "Her Loss" reached No. 1 on Apple Music, according to Chart Data.

As expected, fans and celebrities alike took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the project, with many praising the Drake x 21 Savage collab. "All i gotta say is this... Drake & 21 Savage ALBUM OF THE YEAR," Adin Ross tweeted on release day. "I'm crying drake and 21 aren't giving us a second to breathe, every song is an immediate hit," an excited fan wrote. Some even joked about the rappers' chemistry on the album. "Drake flirting wit 21 savage on the first track," someone else commented.

Despite all the praise, there's a particular Drake line from the new song "Circo Loco" that some didn't appreciate — especially Megan The Stallion.